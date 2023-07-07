background-defaultbackground-default
SUNDAY, July 09, 2023
Somkiat Chantra is confident! Win the Home Race Thai GP 2023

FRIDAY, July 07, 2023
THE NATION

"Kong" Somkiat Chantra, MOTO 2 racer form Idemitsu Honda Team asia, is confident that he will do well in the MotoGP "OR Thailand Grand Prix 2023" this October.

“I've been through many world-class competitions. But I'm excited every time I compete in front of many Thai fans who come to cheer me up," said Somkiat Chantra.
 

"Especially on the home field. Every time you come back to compete here as if there was some power from the fans sent to me Cheers that make me feel proud as a representative of Thai people. that made me tell myself that must do the best To come back this year, I am fully ready.

“My goal is to win in front of the fans. All Thais in their hometown stadium Even last year, I had an error that I couldn't finish the race. But this year, I have reviewed various mistakes. to bring improvements And come back and prepare to train hard during this season break.

"Another proud thing is The fact that the organizers of the competition have organized the Chandra Stand for the second year in a row for the Thai fans to come together and cheer me on towards the goal, which is to win the home race, I will be able to win the championship at this stadium.

The "OR Thailand Grand Prix 2023" which will take place from 27 - 29 October 2023.

