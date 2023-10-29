Somkiat Chantra made history at the Thailand Grand Prix

In MotoGP category, Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin made it a perfect weekend at the Thailand Grand Prix when the pole sitter and sprint winner won a thrilling race on Sunday (October 29), cutting the gap to championship leader Italy's Francesco Bagnaia to 13 points.

Martin finished ahead of KTM's Brad Binder of South Africa and Ducati's Bagnaia after an intense battle for the top three spot, but Binder was demoted a position for exceeding track limits, meaning he finished third behind Bagnaia.

Martin set a lap record when he secured the pole on Saturday (October 28) and led from start to finish, claiming his fifth straight sprint victory of the season. The Spaniard led for the majority of the race before conceding the lead with four laps to go.