Somkiat Chantra made history at the Thailand Grand Prix
At the "OR Thailand Grand Prix," held at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand on Sunday, a Thai rider, Somkiat Chantra, made history by finishing third in the Moto2 category.
In MotoGP category, Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin made it a perfect weekend at the Thailand Grand Prix when the pole sitter and sprint winner won a thrilling race on Sunday (October 29), cutting the gap to championship leader Italy's Francesco Bagnaia to 13 points.
Martin finished ahead of KTM's Brad Binder of South Africa and Ducati's Bagnaia after an intense battle for the top three spot, but Binder was demoted a position for exceeding track limits, meaning he finished third behind Bagnaia.
Martin set a lap record when he secured the pole on Saturday (October 28) and led from start to finish, claiming his fifth straight sprint victory of the season. The Spaniard led for the majority of the race before conceding the lead with four laps to go.
But on the penultimate lap, Martin saw a gap to make a daring overtake on the inside and Binder had no choice but to concede the lead as the Spaniard held on to take the chequered flag.
In Moto2 action, Fermin Aldeguer of Spain finished first ahead of championship leader compatriot Pedro Acosta who only needs a maximum of 12 points from the remaining three races to win the title.
Meanwhile, Somkiet Chantra from Idemitsu Honda Team Asia started from the 5th grid position before making his way to the 3rd place on the podium.
This achievement allowed Somkiet to step onto the podium in his hometown for the first time and created a historic milestone as the first Thai rider in history to achieve a podium finish at the "Home Grand Prix."
The rider with the number 35 is currently in 5th place on the championship standings with a total of 143.5 points.
In Moto3, David Alonso of Colombia won the fourth Grand Prix of his career. Championship leader Spain's Jaume Masia finished fourth and holds a 17-point lead.