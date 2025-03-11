Thailand’s tourism playbook: Big concerts, premium races and more

The government is committed to bringing international events like concerts by world-class artists and MotoGP races to Thailand in order to boost tourism, the tourism and sports minister said on Tuesday.

Responding to reports that Singapore has successfully closed a deal to host concerts by Lady Gaga in May, Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said: “We too have a task force responsible for bringing international events to Thailand. Studies have been conducted to identify the funds required and other details, while TAT [Tourism Authority of Thailand] will prepare a plan to submit to the Cabinet next month.

“There is a chance that these world-class artists will hold a concert in Thailand, as talks are already underway with their agencies,” he added.

The highly anticipated concerts in Singapore will be the only stop in Asia for the 38-year-old superstar who has 14 Grammys and an Oscar under her belt.

As for extending the contract with Dorna Sports, the licence holder of MotoGP motorcycle races, Sorawong admitted that the event has been beneficial for Thaialnd even though it’s been held in Buri Ram province for the past seven years.

“However, renewing the contract without any negotiations could prove to be disadvantageous for us,” he said. “The government realises that the MotoGP races benefit the country, but one should not compare it with events like Formula 1 in terms of profits. It would be ideal if Thailand could host both events, and we certainly are ready to do so.”