Heavy rains to cover 80% of Thailand on Monday – TMD issues warnings

According to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), outbreaks of summer storms are expected, bringing thundershowers, gusty winds, hail, isolated heavy rainfall and possible lightning strikes in the upper part of the country.

Residents in these areas are advised to take precautions against thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, and lightning by avoiding open spaces, large trees and unsecured billboards. People are also urged to maintain their health during this period of variable weather. Farmers should take preventive measures to protect their crops from potential damage.