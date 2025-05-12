Heavy rains to cover 80% of Thailand on Monday – TMD issues warnings

According to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), outbreaks of summer storms are expected, bringing thundershowers, gusty winds, hail, isolated heavy rainfall and possible lightning strikes in the upper part of the country.
Residents in these areas are advised to take precautions against thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, and lightning by avoiding open spaces, large trees and unsecured billboards. People are also urged to maintain their health during this period of variable weather. Farmers should take preventive measures to protect their crops from potential damage.
The TMD has also forecast isolated heavy rains in the South, warning residents of possible flash floods and overflows, particularly in low-lying areas and those near waterways or foothills.
Moderate winds and waves in the Andaman Sea are expected to reach one to two metres in height, and over two metres during thundershowers. All vessels should navigate with caution and avoid storm-affected areas, the department added.
North: Day hot. Fairly widespread thundershowers with gusty wind, hail and isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; Minimum temperature 22-24 °C; Maximum temperature 33-38 °C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers with gusty wind mostly in Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram and Surin; Minimum temperature 21-24 °C; Maximum temperature 32-35 °C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers with gusty wind and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram; Minimum temperature 23-25 °C; Maximum temperature 33-35 °C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers with gusty wind and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; Minimum temperature 24-26 °C; Maximum temperature 30-33 °C.
South (East coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers with gusty wind and isolated heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat; Minimum temperature 23-26 °C; Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.
South (West coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi and Trang; Minimum temperature 23-25 °C; Maximum temperature 30-32 °C.
Bangkok and its surrounding areas: Fairly widespread thundershowers with gusty wind isolated heavy rain; Minimum temperature 24-26 °C; Maximum temperature 31-34 °C.