43 provinces warned of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and flash floods

The Meteorological Department on Thursday warned residents in upper Thailand to brace for summer thunderstorms, while those in the South should prepare for heavy rain from Saturday to Monday.
In its third summer thunderstorm warning issued at 5pm on Thursday, the department said a moderate high-pressure system from China will extend to Vietnam and the South China Sea, while southerly and southeasterly winds will bring moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to upper Thailand, where hot to very hot weather prevails.
These contrasting weather conditions are expected to trigger summer storms, gusty winds, hail, and lightning strikes, initially in the Northeast and then spreading to other parts of the country, the warning added.
May 9
Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani.
May 10
North: Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun
Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, including Bangkok and its vicinity
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat
May 11
North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, and Tak
Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram, including Bangkok and its vicinity
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat
South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan
May 12
North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun
Northeast: Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, and Surin
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram, including Bangkok and its vicinity
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat
South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Chumphon
The statement urged people in upper Thailand to beware of severe weather conditions, avoid staying outdoors near large trees or unsecured billboards, and advised farmers to take precautions to protect their livestock from strong winds.
The southwesterly wind prevailing over the Andaman Sea and the South will strengthen during May 10–12 2025, bringing more widespread and locally heavy rain. Residents are advised to be on alert for flash floods and water run-off, especially in foothill areas and low-lying zones.
The strengthening winds are expected to raise wave heights in the Andaman Sea to 1–2 metres, and over 2 metres in areas experiencing thunderstorms. All ships are advised to proceed with caution.