43 provinces warned of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and flash floods

The Meteorological Department on Thursday warned residents in upper Thailand to brace for summer thunderstorms, while those in the South should prepare for heavy rain from Saturday to Monday.

In its third summer thunderstorm warning issued at 5pm on Thursday, the department said a moderate high-pressure system from China will extend to Vietnam and the South China Sea, while southerly and southeasterly winds will bring moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to upper Thailand, where hot to very hot weather prevails.

These contrasting weather conditions are expected to trigger summer storms, gusty winds, hail, and lightning strikes, initially in the Northeast and then spreading to other parts of the country, the warning added.