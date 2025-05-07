Summer thunderstorm in upper Thailand, heavy rains in South

According to a weather advisory from the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), a moderate high-pressure system from China will extend into Vietnam and the South China Sea, where hot to very hot weather is currently being experienced.
“Outbreaks of summer storms are possible following with thunderstorms, gusty wind and hail including lightning strike are likely in some areas of the Northeast at first then the rest regions except for the South,” the department stated.
Residents in the upper parts of the country are advised to take care of their health due to the fluctuating weather and to remain vigilant against severe conditions.
The public is urged to avoid outdoor activities, stay away from large trees and unsecured billboards, and farmers are advised to protect crops and livestock from potential damage.
The TMD also forecasts that the southwesterly winds prevailing over the Andaman Sea and the South will strengthen, bringing increased rainfall and isolated heavy showers to southern provinces.
People in the South should beware of heavy rains and accumulation that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along the waterways near foothills and lowlands.
The strengthening winds are expected to raise wave heights in the Andaman Sea to around two metres, with even higher waves possible during thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, the department added.