Rain in 50 Provinces today, South hit hardest

24-Hour Forecast Summary:

Heavy rain is expected in parts of the South, with thunderstorms covering 70% of the region. Residents are advised to be cautious of flash floods and runoff, particularly in foothill areas, near waterways, and low-lying areas. The conditions are due to an easterly wind wave moving across the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea, while a northwesterly wind covers the Andaman Sea.

Marine Warning:

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are about 1 meter high, rising to over 2 meters in thunderstorm areas. Mariners are advised to avoid sailing in areas experiencing thunderstorms.

Upper Thailand:

Thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected in some areas of the North, Northeast, and Central regions, with hot weather during the day. The public should beware of storm-related hazards and take care of their health due to shifting weather patterns. This is due to a low-pressure heat system covering Upper Thailand, combined with southerly and southeasterly winds bringing moisture into the region.