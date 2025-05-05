Rain in 50 Provinces today, South hit hardest

24-Hour Forecast Summary:
Heavy rain is expected in parts of the South, with thunderstorms covering 70% of the region. Residents are advised to be cautious of flash floods and runoff, particularly in foothill areas, near waterways, and low-lying areas. The conditions are due to an easterly wind wave moving across the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea, while a northwesterly wind covers the Andaman Sea.
Marine Warning:
Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are about 1 meter high, rising to over 2 meters in thunderstorm areas. Mariners are advised to avoid sailing in areas experiencing thunderstorms.
Upper Thailand:
Thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected in some areas of the North, Northeast, and Central regions, with hot weather during the day. The public should beware of storm-related hazards and take care of their health due to shifting weather patterns. This is due to a low-pressure heat system covering Upper Thailand, combined with southerly and southeasterly winds bringing moisture into the region.
Regional Forecast from 6am on Monday (May 5) to 6am on Teusday (May 5):
Bangkok and Vicinity:
Hot weather with thunderstorms in 30% of the area.
Minimum temperature: 26–27°C
Maximum temperature: 34–36°C
Southerly winds at 10–20 km/h
Northern Region:
Hot with thunderstorms in 20% of the area and occasional gusty winds, especially in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.
Minimum temperature: 22–25°C
Maximum temperature: 35–38°C
Southwesterly winds at 5–15 km/h
Northeastern Region
Hot weather with thunderstorms in 30% of the area and occasional gusty winds, particularly in Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Chaiyaphum, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani.
Minimum temperature: 22–25°C
Maximum temperature: 34–37°C
Southerly winds at 10–20 km/h
Central Region
Hot weather with thunderstorms in 30% of the area and some gusty winds, mostly in Uthai Thani, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon.
Minimum temperature: 25–27°C
Maximum temperature: 36–38°C
Southerly winds at 10–20 km/h
Eastern Region
Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
Minimum temperature: 25–28°C
Maximum temperature: 33–37°C
Southeasterly winds at 10–30 km/h
Seas: Waves below 1 meter, rising to over 2 meters in thunderstorm areas
Southern Region (East Coast)
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area with isolated heavy rain, especially in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.
Minimum temperature: 24–26°C
Maximum temperature: 32–35°C
Southeasterly winds at 15–30 km/h
Seas: Waves around 1 metre, over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas
Southern Region (West Coast)
Thunderstorms in 70% of the area with isolated heavy rain, particularly in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.
Minimum temperature: 23–25°C
Maximum temperature: 31–33°C
Northwesterly winds at 15–30 km/h
Seas: Waves around 1 metre, over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas