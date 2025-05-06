Thunderstorms, heavy rain, and gusty winds expected across Thailand

These conditions are due to a heat low-pressure system covering the upper country, while southerly and southeasterly winds bring moisture to upper Thailand, where hot weather prevails.

The department urged people in affected areas to beware of severe weather conditions and take care of their health due to the changing weather.

In the South, an easterly wave is affecting the Gulf and the South, while northwesterly winds dominate the Andaman Sea. This pattern is expected to bring increased rainfall, including isolated heavy showers, the department said.

People in the lower South should be cautious of heavy rains, which could lead to flash floods and overflowing, particularly near waterways, foothills, and low-lying areas.

Waves in the Gulf are likely to reach about 1 metre in height and over 2 metres during thundershowers. All ships in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should avoid stormy areas, the department warned.