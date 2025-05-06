Thunderstorms, heavy rain, and gusty winds expected across Thailand

These conditions are due to a heat low-pressure system covering the upper country, while southerly and southeasterly winds bring moisture to upper Thailand, where hot weather prevails.
The department urged people in affected areas to beware of severe weather conditions and take care of their health due to the changing weather.
In the South, an easterly wave is affecting the Gulf and the South, while northwesterly winds dominate the Andaman Sea. This pattern is expected to bring increased rainfall, including isolated heavy showers, the department said.
People in the lower South should be cautious of heavy rains, which could lead to flash floods and overflowing, particularly near waterways, foothills, and low-lying areas.
Waves in the Gulf are likely to reach about 1 metre in height and over 2 metres during thundershowers. All ships in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should avoid stormy areas, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds mostly in Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabu; minimum temperature 22-27 degrees Celsius, maximum 35-39°C.
Northeast: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Nong Bua Lamphu, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 35-38°C.
Central: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Ayutthaya, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 36-38°C.
East: cattered thundershowers mostly in Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 24-28°C, maximum 32-37°C; waves below a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, and Yala; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 32-36°C; waves below a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 31-33°C; waves below a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Hot day with isolated thundershowers; minimum 26-28°C, maximum 34-36°C.