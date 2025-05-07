Isolated thundershowers expected across upper Thailand, heavy rains in the South

Residents in affected areas are advised to remain cautious of severe weather and take care of their health due to changing weather conditions, the department said.

Meanwhile, the westerly and southwesterly winds prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand, bringing isolated heavy rains to the South.

People in the South should beware of heavy rains that may cause flash flood and overflows, especially along the waterways, near foothills and lowlands, the department warned.

Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are likely about 1 metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers. All ships in both seas should keep off thundershowers, the department added.