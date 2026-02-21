DNP tightens fire control across 14 forest groups, sets 3,000 checkpoints nationwide

Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) says it is stepping up forest-fire prevention and suppression across 14 forest groups, deploying personnel to more than 3,000 surveillance points nationwide as conditions become drier and hotspots begin to appear—particularly from the central region northwards.

Athapol Charoenshunsa, Director-General of the DNP, said on February 21, 2026 that the ministry is treating forest areas as a key factor influencing PM2.5 levels, with recent hotspots and fire incidents detected in areas such as the Srinagarind Dam forest group (Kanchanaburi), Phu Khieo forest group (Chaiyaphum) and the Mae Yom forest area in the lower North.

14 “forest groups” and joint operations across boundaries

Athapol said the DNP is using a “forest group” operating model covering all 14 groups, enabling seamless cooperation between protected forests, national reserved forests and forest-agriculture interface areas. The DNP is working with the Royal Forest Department, local authorities and administrative officials to prevent operational gaps across jurisdictions.

He said an analysis of data over the past five years suggests the forest-group approach—introduced last year—has helped reduce hotspot numbers noticeably.