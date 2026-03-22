Thailand and Bali seen most exposed as airspace turmoil hits long-haul travel

Airlines are being forced to avoid airspace around Iran and other conflict-sensitive areas, sending planes on longer routes that burn more fuel and raise operating costs. With much of the Middle East still under tight airspace restrictions, tens of thousands of flights have been cancelled or rerouted since the conflict erupted on February 28, disrupting key Asia-Europe corridors and spilling into Southeast Asia’s tourism sector.

Longer routes push costs and fares higher

The aviation disruption is already feeding through to passengers. Reuters reported that airlines in Asia and Europe have begun raising fares, adding fuel surcharges or adjusting schedules as jet fuel prices surge and detours lengthen flying times. That is increasing the risk of softer demand for discretionary long-haul travel in the months ahead, especially among price-sensitive travellers.