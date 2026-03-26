Singapore delays SAF levy as jet fuel rises after Middle East crisis

Singapore has announced a delay to the implementation of its Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) levy, which had originally been due to apply to ticket bookings from April 1, 2026, after jet fuel prices rose sharply amid tensions in the Middle East and the impact on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Under the revised timeline, the levy will apply to flights booked from October 1, 2026, for travel departing from Singapore from January 1, 2027 onwards.

The measure will cover passenger flights, cargo flights and business aviation flights departing from Singapore.