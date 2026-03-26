Singapore delays SAF levy as jet fuel rises after Middle East crisis

Singapore has announced a delay to the implementation of its Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) levy, which had originally been due to apply to ticket bookings from April 1, 2026, after jet fuel prices rose sharply amid tensions in the Middle East and the impact on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
Under the revised timeline, the levy will apply to flights booked from October 1, 2026, for travel departing from Singapore from January 1, 2027 onwards.
The measure will cover passenger flights, cargo flights and business aviation flights departing from Singapore.
Despite the delay, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore confirmed that its sustainability targets remain unchanged, with flights departing from Singapore still expected to use SAF at a 1% blend from 2027 and 3% to 5% by 2030.
The voluntary SAF trial launched in February will also continue as planned.
Singapore said the move was a pragmatic delay aimed at preventing sharply higher energy costs from placing excessive pressure on passengers and the aviation industry at this time.
It also stressed that the decision does not represent a retreat from the aviation sector’s decarbonisation plan, but rather an adjustment to the timing in line with current energy market conditions.