MPC cuts policy rate to 1.75% amid global slowdown concerns

The Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has voted to lower the policy interest rate by 25 basis points, from 2% to 1.75% per annum, in response to growing concerns over an economic slowdown fuelled by the ongoing US trade wars.

MPC Votes 5:2 in Favour of Immediate Rate Cut

MPC secretary-general Sakkapop Panyanukul announced that the committee voted 5:2 in favour of cutting the policy rate, with the decision taking immediate effect.

This marks the second rate cut this year. On 26 February, the MPC voted 6:1 to reduce the policy rate from 2.25% to 2%. That move followed a previous cut of 25 basis points on 16 October last year, which brought the rate down from 2.5% to 2.25%.

Global Trade Tensions Prompt Policy Shift

Sakkapop explained that the MPC assessed the US trade policies and retaliatory tariffs as major disruptors to the global economic, financial, and trade landscape. The committee believes these changes will cause a prolonged global slowdown, leading to a reduction in global manufacturing efficiency.