KResearch: Policy rate likely to be cut to 1.75% amid rising economic risks

Kasikorn Research Centre (KResearch) has revealed that at the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on April 30, 2025, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) is likely to cut the policy interest rate by 0.25%, bringing it down to 1.75%.

This anticipated move is largely due to the impact of the earthquake that struck in late March, as well as growing economic headwinds.

Key concerns include increased risks stemming from the US tariff hike policy, the global economic slowdown, lower-than-expected tourist arrivals from China and South Korea, and weakening domestic economic momentum.