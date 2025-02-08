Over 100 factories shut down monthly for 2nd year: KResearch

Kasikorn Research Centre reports that factories remain at risk of closure in 2025. In 2024, despite more openings than closures, an average of more than 100 factories per month shut down for the second consecutive year.

The overall outlook remains negative, as seen in the past two years (2023-2024). The net increase in new factories, after deducting closures, has dropped to 52 per month, down from 127 per month in 2022-2023.

Industries most affected by closures in 2024 include those facing structural production issues, declining demand, and intense competition, such as furniture, electronics, apparel, automotive, and steel. Both small and large factories in these sectors have shut down, aligning with a continued decline in their production indices.