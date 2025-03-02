Experts, real estate giants welcome MPC rate cut, wary of bank lending

The business sector has widely welcomed the decision of the Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on February 26 to reduce the policy interest rate by 0.25%.

The unanimous decision cuts the interest rate from 2.25% to 2% per year, effective immediately.

This decision came after the last policy rate adjustment in October 2024. However, while this move helps reduce costs for businesses and homebuyers in the short term, the long-term impact could be detrimental to the overall industry if financial institutions remain strict in their lending practices, experts said.

Pornnarit Chuanchaisit, president of the Real Estate Association, noted that although the rate cut was welcomed by business operators, it needed to be considered in the broader context of the interest rates of major countries. The downside of the rate cut is that foreign capital might flow out due to uncompetitive returns on investment. Meanwhile, the long-term effect of the rate cut is not significant as financial institutions are still reluctant to lend.