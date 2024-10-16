MPC cuts key policy rate to 2.25% aiming to ease public’s debt burden

The Bank of Thailand (BOT)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted on Wednesday to reduce the policy interest rate by 25 basis points, from 2.50% to 2.25% per annum with immediate effect.

MPC secretary-general Sakkapop Panyanukul said the committee voted 5:2 to reduce the policy interest rate in a bid to help reduce the public’s debt burden.

The MPC has been holding the interest rate steady at 2.50% for over a year, despite the government and private sector calling for a rate cut to ease the interest burden on the public and businesses.

Sakkapop said the MPC agreed that the Thai economy had shown a tendency to expand in line with the committee’s previous assessments, while headline inflation is expected to gradually return to the target range by the year-end.

The MPC also forecast that the process of reducing household debt-to-income ratio was likely to continue, he added.

“The committee believes that a neutral stance on monetary policy remains appropriate given the economic and inflation trends,” said Sakkapop. “The majority of commissioners support a reduction of the policy rate by 0.25 percentage point per year, which would help alleviate some debt burden without hindering the process of reducing the household debt-to-income ratio, which would continue amid the projected slowdown in credit growth.”