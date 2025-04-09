Maha Songkran 2025 among events to promote Thai soft powers

The meeting reported on the progress of projects across various industries:

Design

The designer talk, “X Change Design”, will take place in June 2025, featuring experts from Japan, Taiwan, Singapore and South Korea.

The event will showcase the development trends of creative designers across different fields, aiming to inspire and facilitate the exchange of design knowledge between Thai and international designers, ultimately fostering growth in Thailand’s design and creative industries.

Sports

The results of Muay Thai promotional activities at ITB Berlin 2025 in Germany (March 4-6, 2025) were reported, revealing a total economic impact of 232.20 million baht.

Film

A report was presented on the allocation of support funds for the production of Thai films, dramas, series, documentaries, and animations for the fiscal year 2025. The initiative aims to boost the industry and enhance Thailand’s soft power on the global stage.

A total of 256 applicants have sought support for film, drama, series, documentaries, and animation production. Among them, 112 applicants have requested development funding for films, dramas, and series to create intellectual property, while 26 applied for short films aimed at entering the global market. In total, the programme has received 894 project applications.