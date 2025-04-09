Maha Songkran 2025 among events to promote Thai soft powers

The meeting was chaired by the committee chairman, Surapong Suebwonglee, who also serves as Deputy Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister's Policy Advisory Team. Attendees included representatives from public and private agencies, as well as experts from Thailand’s soft power industry.
The meeting reported on the progress of projects across various industries:
The designer talk, “X Change Design”, will take place in June 2025, featuring experts from Japan, Taiwan, Singapore and South Korea.
The event will showcase the development trends of creative designers across different fields, aiming to inspire and facilitate the exchange of design knowledge between Thai and international designers, ultimately fostering growth in Thailand’s design and creative industries.
The results of Muay Thai promotional activities at ITB Berlin 2025 in Germany (March 4-6, 2025) were reported, revealing a total economic impact of 232.20 million baht.
A report was presented on the allocation of support funds for the production of Thai films, dramas, series, documentaries, and animations for the fiscal year 2025. The initiative aims to boost the industry and enhance Thailand’s soft power on the global stage.
A total of 256 applicants have sought support for film, drama, series, documentaries, and animation production. Among them, 112 applicants have requested development funding for films, dramas, and series to create intellectual property, while 26 applied for short films aimed at entering the global market. In total, the programme has received 894 project applications.
Arts
The Department of Cultural Promotion reported on the progress of the One Family, One Soft Power (OFOS) project, which supports the development of artistic skills.
A total of 4,939 participants attended the training sessions, with 192,461 views via Facebook and 277 shares. The project resulted in 4,588 creative artworks, the establishment of 608 networks, and an economic impact of 10.35 million baht.
An update was provided on the preparations for the 53rd National Book Fair and the 23rd Bangkok International Book Fair, scheduled to take place from March 27 to April 7, 2025, at Hall 5-8, LG Floor, Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.
Additionally, the Bangkok Rights Fair 2025 business-matching event attracted 120 participating companies from 14 countries and territories, featuring 40 negotiation tables.
Preparations are underway for the tourism service and marketing knowledge development 2025 and Soft Power Content Media Connect 2025 projects, both aimed at enhancing the TAT Connex platform.
Efforts are also being made to attract more participants, including foreign influencers based in Thailand and abroad, as well as business operators across the tourism sector, to expand marketing and promotional opportunities.
Progress has been reported on the One Village, One Thai Chef project, with 105 participating institutions, 325 Train-the-Trainer individuals, and a total of 1,304 participants nationwide completing training sessions in the fiscal year 2024.
Preparations are advancing for Maha Songkran 2025: World Water Festival, themed “Colourful Songkran”, which aims to highlight the vibrancy and festive spirit of the celebration with traditional Thai tones and colours.
The festival will incorporate elements that strengthen Thailand’s soft power, including traditional games, tourist attractions, cultural landmarks, and Thai patterns. Modern elements will also be featured, incorporating futuristic concepts through the use of lines, lights, and colours to create a true world festival atmosphere.
The event is set to take place at Sanam Luang on April 11–15, 2025.
Additionally, the meeting discussed the draft strategic plan for promoting creative culture, changes in appointments within the subcommittee for driving the sports industry, and developments within the film, documentaries, animation, and creative technology subcommittees.
An additional appointment to the music subcommittee was also considered, along with the project to promote Thailand as the host of the Global Wellness Summit 2026.