Rubble Cleared, Search Continues for Quake Victims

Deputy Governor Dr Tavida explained that the reporting of fatalities displayed at the collapsed building would be revised. Henceforth, the death toll will solely reflect data verified by forensic pathologists to minimise confusion.

Official fatality figures will be updated twice daily, at 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM, acknowledging that the condition of bodies may change considerably over time, thus extending the examination process. She assured that efforts were being expedited while also diligently collecting other evidence, such as personal belongings and contextual clues from the surrounding area.

Regarding assistance and compensation, registration is currently open. Individuals who register today and tomorrow will still need to do so at both the police station and the district office. However, from Tuesday, April 8th, 2025, police officers will be present at the district offices to streamline the process for the public.

Data processing is being managed in stages to avoid overwhelming the system before the registration deadline on April 27th, 2025. To date, over 40,000 cases of individuals seeking aid have been registered across all districts. A joint meeting with the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation is scheduled for tomorrow to discuss the consolidated submission of compensation claims for fatalities and injuries.

