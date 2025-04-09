Rubble Cleared, Search Continues for Quake Victims

Deputy Governor Dr Tavida explained that the reporting of fatalities displayed at the collapsed building would be revised. Henceforth, the death toll will solely reflect data verified by forensic pathologists to minimise confusion.
Official fatality figures will be updated twice daily, at 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM, acknowledging that the condition of bodies may change considerably over time, thus extending the examination process. She assured that efforts were being expedited while also diligently collecting other evidence, such as personal belongings and contextual clues from the surrounding area.
Regarding assistance and compensation, registration is currently open. Individuals who register today and tomorrow will still need to do so at both the police station and the district office. However, from Tuesday, April 8th, 2025, police officers will be present at the district offices to streamline the process for the public.
Data processing is being managed in stages to avoid overwhelming the system before the registration deadline on April 27th, 2025. To date, over 40,000 cases of individuals seeking aid have been registered across all districts. A joint meeting with the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation is scheduled for tomorrow to discuss the consolidated submission of compensation claims for fatalities and injuries.
The Department is currently consulting with the Comptroller General's Department to finalise the specific financial limits and any potential adjustments.
Mr Suriyachai, Director of the DPPM, stated that operations are proceeding continuously, following yesterday's objectives. In Zone B, the fallen tower crane will be removed, and a renewed search for trapped individuals will be undertaken, involving excavation and the separation of concrete.
If no bodies are found, the area will be backfilled to enable heavy machinery, specifically long-reach excavators, to access Zones B and C, as well as the top of the debris pile where large, unstable concrete sections will be removed to improve operational flow.
Simultaneously, efforts are underway in Zone C. The precarious hanging walkway connected to the car park has been successfully removed to allow heavy machinery access.
The next phase involves excavating areas believed to be stairwells in both Zones B and C, based on survivor accounts of a large group fleeing through the connecting walkway near the car park, with some witnessing friends behind them being buried by the collapsing structure. Further progress is anticipated in this area. Operations in Zones A and D are also progressing concurrently to prevent delays.
"We are employing meticulous care in inspecting and searching for those still trapped. Our approach involves visual monitoring, with personnel jointly deciding on the cutting of building sections. Drone teams, utilising high-angle zoom cameras, are providing crucial information to heavy machinery operators to prevent any impact on potential victims. Once concrete sections are separated from steel, K-9 teams will conduct another thorough search of the rubble every morning before any concrete is moved, ensuring maximum diligence," Mr Suriyachai affirmed.
Regarding the operational strategy for rescue teams within the debris, a revised approach sees heavy machinery teams as the primary unit, with search and rescue and removal teams providing support.
In terms of debris removal progress, computer-based assessments comparing drone imagery from the first day to the present estimate that approximately 3,500 tonnes of rubble have been cleared.