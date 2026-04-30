Thai government to review fiscal framework amid Middle East conflict

A Government House source said the government is preparing to convene the State Fiscal and Financial Policy Commission soon to review the medium-term fiscal framework for fiscal years 2027-2030 again, after the economic situation was affected by the ongoing war and conflict in the Middle East.

This has made it necessary to revise economic growth estimates again.

“The government is likely to call a meeting of the fiscal and financial policy board soon, earlier than before, ahead of preparing next year’s budget, because it has to plan. The situation in the Middle East has not yet ended and is affecting estimates of the government’s future revenue and expenditure. It is therefore necessary to speed up another review of the entire medium-term fiscal framework,” the source said.