Thai Government’s “Economic–Security–Justice” Alliance Cracks Down on Counterfeits to Bolster Investment and Global Image

Mrs. Suphajee Suthumpun, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, stated that the Ministry of Commerce, as the central agency responsible for coordinating and integrating efforts to prevent and suppress intellectual property infringement, has worked closely with agencies driving the missions under the National Intellectual Property Policy Committee, including the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Justice, and the Royal Thai Police. These joint efforts have been carried out through intensive and proactive operations to protect intellectual property rights belonging to both Thai nationals and foreign investors in Thailand. Intellectual property is regarded as a key driver of the country’s economic development. Meanwhile, intellectual property infringement poses a serious threat to economic security, causing significant damage to domestic trade and investment, and directly affecting producers and consumers on a wide scale. This includes risks to life and health from counterfeit goods, as well as adverse impacts on legitimate businesses, which are unable to compete on price with infringing products. As such, intellectual property infringement severely undermines the country’s trade competitiveness.

These integrated enforcement operations reflect the firm commitment of all agencies involved to tackling intellectual property infringement in a serious and sustained manner, in alignment with the Government’s Trade Plus policy. This policy aims to raise trade standards, strengthen the intellectual property ecosystem, and promote a transparent and fair business environment. It also demonstrates to investors, entrepreneurs, and consumers that the Government places strong emphasis on intellectual property protection, which is a fundamental pillar of modern economic development, a key driver of investor confidence, and essential for safeguarding legitimate businesses. In this regard, the Government has prioritized strengthening the systematic prevention and suppression of intellectual property infringement through proactive and integrated cooperation among the economic, security, and justice sectors. These efforts aim to disrupt infringement networks, close enforcement loopholes, and expand investigations to the source of illicit activities that have caused significant damage to the country’s economy.

Mrs. Suthumpun reaffirmed that all agencies concerned will continue to strengthen intellectual property law enforcement, while closely integrating efforts between public-sector bodies and private-sector rights holders to ensure sustained and effective suppression of infringement. These efforts will be carried out alongside proactive prevention measures, including raising public awareness, enhancing international cooperation mechanisms, and improving relevant laws to align with the country’s evolving economic landscape, with the aim of enhancing confidence among investors and businesses of all sizes. In addition, cooperation with online platforms will be strengthened to curb intellectual property infringement in digital marketplaces. The clear objective is to elevate Thailand to become a country with a robust intellectual property protection system that meets international standards, while fostering an innovation ecosystem that supports both Thai and foreign creators. This will position Thailand as a leading destination for trade and investment driven by creativity, intellectual property, innovation, technology, and respect for fair trade rules.

Nevertheless, beyond the role of government agencies and private-sector rights holders, the public remains the most important factor in preventing and addressing intellectual property infringement. Members of the public are therefore encouraged to cooperate by “not buying, not using, and not supporting intellectual property infringement.” If any suspected infringement is observed, information may be reported to the Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Office, Department of Intellectual Property, by telephone at 02-547-4702 or via the hotline 1368.