Major IP Raid at MBK Center: 100,000 Counterfeit Items Seized in Global Compliance Push

Thai authorities seize 30 million baht worth of illicit goods at Bangkok’s MBK Center as the Department of Intellectual Property vows to exit US ‘watch list’.
In a decisive move to bolster Thailand’s international trade reputation, the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) joined forces with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) this week to execute a large-scale crackdown on counterfeit goods at Bangkok’s MBK Center.
The operation, conducted on 12 March 2026, targeted 17 high-priority locations within the shopping complex. Officers seized over 100,000 illicit items, ranging from high-end fashion imitations to footwear and accessories.
The total value of the haul is estimated at over 30 million baht.
Responding to Global Scrutiny
The timing of the raid is significant, following the release of the 2025 Notorious Markets report by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) earlier this month.
The report cited MBK Center as the only physical market in Thailand highlighted for high levels of intellectual property (IP) infringement.
Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the DIP, emphasised that the Thai government is treating the USTR’s observations with the utmost seriousness.
"We have analysed the report’s findings, particularly regarding temporary stalls and shifting sales tactics used to evade inspections," she stated. "This operation is a direct result of that analysis and our commitment to proactive law enforcement."
Zero Tolerance for Repeat Offenders
Beyond the immediate seizure, the DIP is working in tandem with MBK Center’s management to ensure long-term change.
The shopping mall has confirmed a "zero tolerance" policy, stating that any tenant found to be selling counterfeit goods will face the immediate termination of their lease agreement.
The crackdown is part of a broader, integrated strategy involving the Royal Thai Police, the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD), and the Customs Department.
By coordinating with trademark owners and private sector stakeholders, the DIP aims to clean up prominent tourist hubs and shopping districts across the country.
Economic Safeguards
The drive for stricter IP enforcement is framed as an essential step for Thailand’s economic health. Authorities are keen to protect consumers from sub-standard or potentially dangerous fake products while fostering an environment that encourages international investment.
"Protecting intellectual property is not just about law enforcement; it is about strengthening Thailand’s economic ecosystem," Auramon added. "By aligning our standards with international norms, we build trust with global investors and ensure the sustainability of our trade partnerships."
The DIP continues to monitor both physical markets and online platforms, urging the public to refrain from supporting counterfeit trade. Citizens who encounter suspected IP violations are encouraged to report them via the DIP’s 1368 hotline or their official website.