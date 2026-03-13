Major IP Raid at MBK Center: 100,000 Counterfeit Items Seized in Global Compliance Push

Thai authorities seize 30 million baht worth of illicit goods at Bangkok’s MBK Center as the Department of Intellectual Property vows to exit US ‘watch list’.

In a decisive move to bolster Thailand’s international trade reputation, the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) joined forces with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) this week to execute a large-scale crackdown on counterfeit goods at Bangkok’s MBK Center.

The operation, conducted on 12 March 2026, targeted 17 high-priority locations within the shopping complex. Officers seized over 100,000 illicit items, ranging from high-end fashion imitations to footwear and accessories.

The total value of the haul is estimated at over 30 million baht.

Responding to Global Scrutiny

The timing of the raid is significant, following the release of the 2025 Notorious Markets report by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) earlier this month.

The report cited MBK Center as the only physical market in Thailand highlighted for high levels of intellectual property (IP) infringement.

Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the DIP, emphasised that the Thai government is treating the USTR’s observations with the utmost seriousness.