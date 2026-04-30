Firecrackers, not bullets — Thailand denies Cambodia accusation

After learning that ASEAN observers were also present, Thai troops used a low-level control measure by setting off three firecrackers inside a building as warning signals to stop further movement and instruct the group to leave the risk area.

The Second Army Region said the action strictly complied with the rules of engagement. The Cambodian side then stopped moving and calmly withdrew the observers from the barbed-wire line.

It insisted that no firearms or lethal force were used. Thailand’s actions, it said, were carried out with restraint and with the safety of all sides as the top priority.

The Second Army Region also said Cambodia had shown repeated provocative behaviour along the border, particularly at night. It cited incidents such as motorcycles being ridden close to the barbed wire while engines were revved loudly, as well as gestures resembling the use of heavy weapons, allegedly intended to cause fear or provoke a Thai response.

Thai troops, it added, remained disciplined, patient and committed to strictly following the rules of engagement to prevent escalation, maintain border stability and preserve good bilateral relations.





In a separate statement, Rear Adm Surasant Kongsiri, spokesman for the Defence Ministry, responded to claims by Cambodia’s Defence Ministry spokesman that Thai troops had fired into the O’Smach checkpoint area five times between around 10.35am and 11.09am on April 29, 2026.

Cambodia claimed that Thai forces had used rifles, an M79 grenade launcher and M16 rifles while a group of military attaché assistants was visiting the area for observation.

Surasant said checks with the Royal Thai Army found that the incident stemmed from Cambodian troops allegedly provoking Thai forces by moving close to Thailand’s barbed-wire line.

He said the action breached the joint statement signed by both sides on December 27, 2025. Despite warnings and explanations over the agreement, the behaviour allegedly continued.

The Thai unit in the area therefore set off three firecrackers as warning signals under the rules of engagement, prompting the Cambodian side to move away from the barbed-wire area, he said.

Surasant firmly denied that Thailand had used weapons or opened fire as alleged. He said the overall situation remained under the control of security agencies.

Thai security agencies are continuing to monitor the situation closely to prevent misunderstandings and maintain stability along the border.

The Defence Ministry also urged the public and the media to rely mainly on official information and to use judgement before receiving or sharing news.

Surasant said security situations were no longer confined to physical areas but had also expanded into the realm of information warfare, which could create misunderstanding and affect national security.

The Defence Ministry said it would continue to communicate information in a “swift, accurate and transparent” manner to build public confidence and protect the country’s interests.