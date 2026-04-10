Thai army rejects Cambodia incursion claim at Chong Chom scam site

The Joint Information Centre on the Thailand-Cambodia Situation (JIC) on Friday (April 10) clarified the facts regarding the latest allegations over the presence of Thai troops in the Chong Chom area of Surin Province along the Thailand-Cambodia border, as follows:

1. Strict adherence to the Joint Statement

Thailand reaffirms its full commitment to the Joint Statement agreed at the Special General Border Committee (GBC) meeting on December 27, 2025, particularly paragraph 2, under which both sides agreed to maintain forces in their current positions along the troop deployment line and refrain from any action that would alter the situation on the ground.

Thai forces have strictly complied with this provision, with no encroachment, no reinforcement and no change in position from the line jointly agreed by both sides.

2. Thailand’s measures are for security and safety, not law enforcement

The presence of Thai forces is not a unilateral law enforcement action in another country, but a necessary security and safety measure in response to genuine transnational threats in the border area, following the discovery that Cambodian forces had used the area as a military base to attack Thailand.