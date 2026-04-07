Cambodia would weigh any third clash with Thailand carefully, says defence minister

Defence Minister Lt Gen Adul Boonthamcharoen said on Tuesday (April 7) that reports of a possible third round of fighting should be assessed based on official information from the authorities and troops on the ground.

If fighting were to break out, there would have to be prior warnings and civilian evacuations, he said, adding that it would therefore be impossible for combat to take place while people were still in the area.

Adul said that, in his personal assessment, if there were to be another round of fighting, it would be a large-scale confrontation. If that happened, he said, the opposing side would first have to consider whether it was prepared to fight Thailand again.