Cambodia would weigh any third clash with Thailand carefully, says defence minister

Defence Minister Lt Gen Adul Boonthamcharoen said on Tuesday (April 7) that reports of a possible third round of fighting should be assessed based on official information from the authorities and troops on the ground.
If fighting were to break out, there would have to be prior warnings and civilian evacuations, he said, adding that it would therefore be impossible for combat to take place while people were still in the area.
Adul said that, in his personal assessment, if there were to be another round of fighting, it would be a large-scale confrontation. If that happened, he said, the opposing side would first have to consider whether it was prepared to fight Thailand again.
He urged the public to place their trust in soldiers at every level and told residents in border areas to carry on with their lives and enjoy the Songkran festival. He added that, although the chances of renewed fighting were very low, contingency plans were already in place.
Adul also said he was scheduled to visit the Thai-Cambodian border during Songkran to boost the morale of troops stationed on the front line. He reminded the public that while many people would be celebrating, another group would continue performing its duties along the border.
Regarding a petition by political activist Sonthiya Sawatdee calling for support to be withdrawn from the activities of Thai influencer Guntouch Pongpaiboonwet, better known as Gun Jompalang, in the Thai-Cambodian border area, and seeking an investigation into the use of funds by his foundation, Adul said the circumstances during the fighting had to be understood.
He said that although the government had budget support available, the needs at the time were urgent and required immediate action, while official procedures could take as long as three months.
When private groups or members of the public stepped in to help, such as by building bunkers for safety, it was an expression of goodwill towards soldiers defending Thailand’s sovereignty, he said.
However, Adul said that if anything went beyond that, it should be investigated, especially now that the government had already provided a budget for the situation.