SCGC and PTTGC eye petrochemical joint venture, study due in Q3, 2026

Thailand’s petrochemical sector could be moving towards one of its most significant restructurings in years, after SCC’s chemicals arm and PTT Global Chemical agreed to study a possible joint venture covering key olefins and polyolefins businesses in the country.

Thammasak Sethaudom, President and CEO of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, or SCC, informed the Stock Exchange of Thailand that SCG Chemicals Public Company Limited, or SCGC, a wholly owned subsidiary of SCC, had signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, or PTTGC.

The MoU, signed on April 29, 2026, is aimed at jointly studying the strategic feasibility of setting up a joint venture in Thailand’s olefins and polyolefins businesses. The proposed scope includes polyethylene and polypropylene, two core polymer products widely used across downstream industries.

Under the proposed study, the joint venture would cover SCGC’s olefins and polyolefins businesses in Thailand, including its olefins plants, polyethylene production facilities, polypropylene production facilities and relevant joint ventures linked to those businesses. It would also cover PTTGC’s olefins and polyolefins operations in Thailand.