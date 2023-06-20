PTTGC recycles used plastic bottles into fibre for fabric
PTT Global Chemical (PTTGC) launched “Revife Fibre by GC Upcycling” on Tuesday, a new system of creating fibre from used plastic bottles.
“The system was developed in line with the circular economy strategy, which focuses on using resources and managing waste effectively,” PTTGC said.
The aim of the project is to create fabric made 100% from used plastic bottles that can be used to produce various items like apparel, bags and hats. This recycled fibre can also be mixed with other fibres and chemicals to create fabric that is not just comfortable but also has additional properties like resistance to water, bacteria and fungus.
The newly created system has passed the Global Recycle Standard (GRS), which tracks and verifies the content of recycled material. PTTGC said it hopes this project will encourage other businesses to focus more on eco-friendly products and production systems.