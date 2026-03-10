SCC halts Rayong olefins plant as Iran war disrupts feedstock supply chain via Strait of Hormuz

Siam Cement Public Company Limited (SCC) has informed the Stock Exchange of Thailand that it has temporarily halted operations at the olefins plant operated by Rayong Olefins Company Limited (ROC), a subsidiary under its chemicals business, after geopolitical tensions linked to the Iran war—particularly around the Strait of Hormuz—disrupted the supply chain for key production feedstocks.

In a letter dated March 10, 2026, signed by Thammasak Sethaudom, President and Chief Executive Officer of Siam Cement Group (SCG), the company said heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global route for oil and natural gas shipments, have constrained supply chains and limited the procurement of essential raw materials for its olefins operations.

The impacted feedstocks include naphtha and propane, both crucial for the olefins production process. SCG said its assessment indicates continued uncertainty and a risk of prolonged disruption, with some materials unable to reach their destination as planned.

As a result, SCC said it has been forced to suspend ROC’s operations temporarily. Rayong Olefins has also declared force majeure to trading partners and customers under the relevant contractual provisions.

SCC estimated the shutdown would add costs of about 150 million baht per month. However, it said ROC is a highly efficient facility that uses automation and digitalisation, enabling it to manage costs to some extent.