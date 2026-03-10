Thai Ministry to Confront 20 Firms Over Coconut Price Crisis

The Ministry of Commerce targets March 12 for emergency talks to curb "unfair" price-gouging by foreign middlemen and promote high-value organic exports.

The Ministry of Commerce is set to convene an emergency summit with 20 major agricultural purchasing firms on 12 March. The move aims to tackle the sharp decline in aromatic coconut (Nam Hom) prices and address growing concerns regarding the "unfair" influence of foreign-owned middlemen.

The discussions will primarily target the "Lhong" (middlemen) system, particularly those operated by Chinese entities.

These intermediaries are accused of aggressively suppressing the prices paid to local farmers, threatening the livelihoods of growers across the kingdom’s primary coconut-producing regions.

Strategic Shift to High-Value Exports

Beyond immediate price intervention, the Department of Business Development (DBD) is pivoting towards long-term sustainability.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the DBD, recently led a delegation to Samut Sakhon to consult with industry leaders on adding value to the supply chain.