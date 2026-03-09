Suphajee challenges coconut aggregators; Commerce to launch central hub

Suphajee Suthumpun, Minister of Commerce, said at a Bhumjaithai Party seminar for MPs in Buriram province, regarding measures to address falling prices for aromatic coconuts, that Thailand is currently sending an average of more than 2 million coconuts a day to market, which is a very high volume.

Most produce aggregators buy whole clusters.

In reality, however, one coconut cluster contains around 10 coconuts, but after grading, only 2–3 are of sufficient quality to be sold at a good price.

More than 70–80% fall below standard, dragging down the average price and, in some cases, leaving farmers with only THB2–3 per coconut, making it impossible for them to sustain their livelihoods.

This problem has not emerged only recently, but has built up over many years.

As a result, many farmers no longer have enough capital to maintain their coconut plantations, which in turn has led to a decline in product quality and further reinforced the cycle of falling prices.

She added that some news coverage may at times reflect only part of the problem, leading the public to believe that agricultural prices have fallen sharply, when in fact factors such as product quality and moisture content are also involved.

Therefore, the handling of information must take into account the overall picture of the entire system.

As for solutions, the Commerce Ministry is preparing measures to restructure the purchasing system of produce aggregators, proposing a shift from buying whole clusters to purchasing only quality coconuts so that farmers receive appropriate prices.