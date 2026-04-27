Navy unveils Thai-made AWAV 8x8 for border security

The Navy said at least 40% of the production value comes from domestic materials, helping support the local industrial supply chain, reduce reliance on imports and strengthen long-term industrial security.

The vehicle uses an 8x8 drive system and is designed for high mobility across different terrain. It can also operate effectively alongside the Navy’s landing platform dock vessels.





In terms of protection and firepower, the AWAV meets STANAG standards for protection against bullets and explosive force. It is fitted with a machine gun and control system, as well as a communications system that can be fully linked with the Navy’s military communications network.

The vehicle has also passed MIL-STD environmental durability standards, an international military standard, demonstrating its readiness for use in different operational environments at sea and on land.

The Navy has already procured seven AWAV vehicles. Based on operational use, the Navy said they have performed missions effectively, maintained high combat readiness and met the needs of operational units.

The Navy said additional procurement is therefore needed to ensure sufficient deployment capacity and support future operational plans.

The latest procurement, it said, is not only aimed at upgrading the Navy’s capability, but also at advancing Thailand’s defence industry development policy and strengthening Thai personnel’s ability to achieve greater long-term self-reliance.

The Navy said this would contribute to national security in both military and economic dimensions.