Thai Navy names six bidders for frigate procurement project

RAdm Parach Rattanachaiyapan, spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy, provided an update on the progress of the frigate procurement project on Wednesday (April 22).

As part of the invitation process, 11 capable and experienced frigate builders from several countries were invited to submit proposals. The submission deadline has now passed, and six companies submitted proposals:

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co (South Korea)

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (Singapore)

Askeri Fabrika ve Tersane İşletmeleri AŞ (Turkey)

TAIS Gemi İnşa ve Teknoloji AŞ (Turkey)

Hanwha Ocean Co (South Korea)

Navantia SA (Spain)

Three companies formally notified the Navy that they would not submit proposals, while two others failed to do so within the specified timeframe.