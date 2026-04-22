Thai Navy names six bidders for frigate procurement project

RAdm Parach Rattanachaiyapan, spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy, provided an update on the progress of the frigate procurement project on Wednesday (April 22).
As part of the invitation process, 11 capable and experienced frigate builders from several countries were invited to submit proposals. The submission deadline has now passed, and six companies submitted proposals:
Three companies formally notified the Navy that they would not submit proposals, while two others failed to do so within the specified timeframe.
The Navy said all stages of the proposal submission process were conducted under the observation of the Integrity Pact monitoring committee to ensure transparency, accountability and fairness for all parties.
In the next stage, a committee appointed by the Navy will carry out a detailed review of every proposal. The assessment will cover key areas including bidder qualifications, technical proposals, economic and industrial offset proposals, and pricing.
The review process is expected to take just over one month to ensure that the consideration is careful, thorough and delivers the greatest benefit to the country.
The Navy reaffirmed that this procurement is intended to strengthen national defence capabilities and protect Thailand’s maritime interests, while adhering to the principles of transparency, value for money and public benefit.
It added that the project would also help drive economic activity and enhance the competitiveness of domestic industry.