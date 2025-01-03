Tight-rope walk ahead for Thai government and Navy

According to a Krungthep Turakij report on Friday, the Navy has requested procurement of four high-performance frigates costing 17.50 billion baht each in fiscal years 2026 and 2027.

The Navy says that Thailand needs eight frigates by 2037 to ensure its strong presence in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. Thailand currently has four frigates—HTMS Bhumibol, HTMS Taksin, HTMS Naresuan and HTMS Rattanakosin.

The procurement project had been rejected by a special committee, which mostly comprises Pheu Thai MPs, for consideration in the budget for fiscal year 2024.

The previous government of Srettha Thavisin had claimed that the procurement of frigates and submarines could require a huge budget boost for the Defence Ministry, which was against the government’s policy of stimulating the economy.