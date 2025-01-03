Tight-rope walk ahead for Thai government and Navy

According to a Krungthep Turakij report on Friday, the Navy has requested procurement of four high-performance frigates costing 17.50 billion baht each in fiscal years 2026 and 2027.
The Navy says that Thailand needs eight frigates by 2037 to ensure its strong presence in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. Thailand currently has four frigates—HTMS Bhumibol, HTMS Taksin, HTMS Naresuan and HTMS Rattanakosin.
The procurement project had been rejected by a special committee, which mostly comprises Pheu Thai MPs, for consideration in the budget for fiscal year 2024.
The previous government of Srettha Thavisin had claimed that the procurement of frigates and submarines could require a huge budget boost for the Defence Ministry, which was against the government’s policy of stimulating the economy.
The procurement of three submarines costing 13.5 billion baht each remains in limbo, though Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai had held discussions late last year with the ambassadors of China and Germany over the main roadblock – the engine.
Phumtham had earlier told the press that the submarine procurement should be completed within the next six months. He had asked the German ambassador if Germany could sell the engine to Thailand directly, adding that Thailand would find a way to instal the engine on its own.
This proposal could run into trouble when Donald Trump takes over as US president in late January. Meanwhile, the expenses for installing a submarine engine could be higher compared to using a Chinese-made one.
Phumtham had remarked earlier that he would wait for the results of Pakistan’s tests of eight Chinese submarines, which would take three to four months. Pakistan, however, would not reveal the test results to Thailand as it is considered confidential information.
In these circumstances, the Thai government could delay the procurement project before abandoning the deal offering various excuses, such as an unsuitable ecosystem, technology or economy.
However, abandoning the deal would be diplomatically challenging as it also involves Thailand’s relationship with China. Such a decision could affect the high-speed rail project between the two countries.
Abandoning the project could also impact the memorandum of understanding – MOU44 – between Thailand and Cambodia on the overlapping claims areas on Koh Kut Island. The government and the Navy would have to tread carefully on all three issues.