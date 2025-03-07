Govt to allocate budget for Navy frigates, but with limits

“Actually, if there is no problem with money and the current situation is good, we may be able to provide it if it is needed,” he said. “But at this time, whether we need it or not, we have to limit the total investment budget so that it does not exceed the budget we have.”

Phumtham noted that the ministry and Navy have discussed this issue clearly, saying that he is allocating a budget for fiscal year 2026 for the purchase. However, how much the Navy will get is another story, he added.

He confirmed that the Navy was not disheartened by this matter and had already met with its chief, Admiral Chirapol Wongwit.