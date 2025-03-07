Govt to allocate budget for Navy frigates, but with limits

His remark followed rumours that the government would cut the budget to purchase only one frigate costing 17.50 billion baht.
Phumtham said the Navy’s vessels are not enough to ensure its strong presence in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. However, he noted that the government budget should be allocated carefully because this matter requires a relatively high budget.
“Actually, if there is no problem with money and the current situation is good, we may be able to provide it if it is needed,” he said. “But at this time, whether we need it or not, we have to limit the total investment budget so that it does not exceed the budget we have.”
Phumtham noted that the ministry and Navy have discussed this issue clearly, saying that he is allocating a budget for fiscal year 2026 for the purchase. However, how much the Navy will get is another story, he added.
He confirmed that the Navy was not disheartened by this matter and had already met with its chief, Admiral Chirapol Wongwit.
The Navy has requested procurement of four high-performance frigates in fiscal years 2026 and 2027.
The Navy says that Thailand needs eight frigates by 2037 to ensure its strong presence in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. Thailand currently has four frigates—HTMS Bhumibol, HTMS Taksin, HTMS Naresuan and HTMS Rattanakosin.
The procurement project had been rejected by a special committee, which mostly comprises Pheu Thai MPs, for consideration in the budget for fiscal year 2024.
The previous government of Srettha Thavisin had claimed that the procurement of frigates and submarines could require a huge budget boost for the Defence Ministry, which was against the government’s policy of stimulating the economy.