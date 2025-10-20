IMF Forecasts 'Fragile' 3.2% Global GDP Recovery in 2025

Thai Deputy Finance Minister Vorapak Tanyawong Reports on World Bank-IMF Meetings; Georgieva Warns AI Boom Risks 'Divergence'

Vorapak Tanyawong, Thailand’s Deputy Minister of Finance, has revealed the key outcomes of the 2025 Annual Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington D.C.

The IMF maintains its global economic growth forecast for 2025 at 3.2%, but Vorapak stressed that this represents a state of "fragile recovery" still confronted by significant structural challenges and high geopolitical uncertainty.

The global economy has shown "notable strength" in the first half of the year, defying fears of a sharper slowdown.

However, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva cautioned that the outlook remains underwhelming.

"We are stuck in this around 3 per cent growth right now," Georgieva said, noting that while the global economy has "shown such resilience in the face of uncertainty and profound transformations," medium-term prospects remain weak.

The growth figure is deemed insufficient by the IMF to fully compensate for the impact of previous slowdowns or to meaningfully reduce the income disparities between nations.

On global trade, Vorapak noted that while US tariff measures have created pressure, the overall effect is expected to be “limited.”

Georgieva acknowledged the US trade measures but welcomed the fact that most countries have so far avoided escalation.

"The rest of the world has not followed so far. Out of 191 members of IMF, we have seen only 3 moving more forcefully on tariffs — US, China and Canada," she stated.

Nonetheless, the situation is seen as eroding business confidence and hindering a faster economic acceleration.