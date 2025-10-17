IMF's Georgieva urges calm amid renewed US-China trade tensions

Speaking at the IMF–World Bank annual meetings, Georgieva painted a cautious picture of global prospects — stronger than expected earlier this year but still overshadowed by inflationary pressure, high debt and rising social unrest.

The IMF now projects global real GDP growth at 3.2 % for 2025, a touch lower than last year’s 3.3 % but higher than its July forecast of 3 %. Earlier, in April, it had cut projections to 2.8 % after US President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs that sparked tit-for-tat measures from China.

That uneasy calm was shattered when Beijing introduced new export controls on rare-earth metals, prompting Trump to retaliate with 100 % duties on Chinese imports.

Georgieva noted that only the United States, China and Canada have raised tariffs so far, urging other nations to show restraint. “If trade tensions flare up again, the impact on inflation, growth and jobs would be severe,” she cautioned. “Our message is simple: please don’t go down that path, it’s not healthy.”