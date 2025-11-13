Thailand to reduce fiscal deficit to below 3% of GDP by 2029

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Ekniti Nitithanprapas, on Thursday (November 13), chaired the meeting of the Economic and Financial Policy Committee in place of the Prime Minister.

The meeting approved the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework (MTFF), which will be presented to the Cabinet on November 18. The goal of the MTFF is to enhance fiscal discipline and confidence in the country's fiscal management.

A key target is to reduce the fiscal deficit to no more than 3% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2029.

The meeting included representatives from four key economic agencies: the Bureau of the Budget, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), the Ministry of Finance, and the Bank of Thailand. The MTFF was thoroughly discussed to ensure it aligns with the country's fiscal strategy.

Ekniti highlighted that the plan's primary objective is to build trust in Thailand's fiscal position.

He further stated that the government places high importance on maintaining fiscal discipline through its “Quick Big Win” policy, which consists of five pillars and one foundation aimed at preserving fiscal stability.