Ekniti upbeat GDP in fourth quarter to grow by 1.1% with one-month stimulus measures

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2025

Ekniti Nitithanprapas says Thailand’s GDP could grow 1.1% in Q4, driven by fast-track stimulus measures worth over 100 billion baht and rising investor confidence.

  • Thailand's fourth-quarter GDP growth forecast has been revised upwards from 0.3% to 1.1% as a direct result of economic stimulus measures implemented over one month.
  • The government injected over 100 billion baht into the economy through various programs, including welfare allowances, tax incentives for travel, and the "Let's Go Halves Plus" spending scheme.
  • According to the Finance Minister, the stimulus was achieved while maintaining fiscal discipline and without increasing the country's public debt.
  • The positive economic outlook is also reflected in a 90% surge in applications for investment privileges, signaling renewed investor confidence.

Finance minister confident stimulus is reviving economy

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said the government has spent just one month implementing a series of economic stimulus measures, and the results are already visible — with GDP expected to grow by 1.1% in the final quarter.

Speaking at the iBusiness Forum: Thailand Future Signal 2026, Ekniti expressed confidence that Thailand’s economy is reviving faster than anticipated.

“At first, the Thai economy was fragile, like a faint pulse. Growth for the fourth quarter was initially projected at just 0.3%. But after the government implemented various stimulus measures, the figure has been revised to 1.1%. This is a positive signal for Thailand,” Ekniti said.

Over 100 billion baht spent to boost economy

He said the government has already injected more than 100 billion baht into the economy. For instance, it accelerated debt repayments to the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) so the bank could extend more loans to farmers.

The government also boosted spending through the state welfare programme, giving welfare cardholders additional allowances for November and December.

Tax incentives and “Let’s Go Halves Plus” scheme drive spending
Ekniti noted that tax incentives have been introduced to encourage domestic travel, allowing taxpayers to deduct travel expenses from their taxable income. The “Let’s Go Halves Plus” programme has also played a key role in stimulating nationwide consumer spending.

He added that state agencies have been urged to accelerate budget disbursement to inject liquidity into the system.

Fiscal discipline maintained amid stimulus

Ekniti stressed that all these stimulus measures have been implemented without increasing public debt, ensuring that fiscal discipline remains intact.

The government is also working to remove legal and regulatory obstacles that prevent agencies from spending a 470-billion-baht investment budget under the Fast Pass programme, he said.

Rising investment signals renewed confidence

Beyond GDP growth, Ekniti pointed to renewed confidence among foreign investors. He revealed that applications for Board of Investment (BOI) privileges have surged by 90% over the past year, while approved projects rose by 30%.

New projects include modern agro-industrial developments, data centres, electric vehicle manufacturing, and advanced electronics and semiconductor facilities.

Sustainable growth remains key objective

Ekniti said that despite constraints in tenure and budget, the government aims to ensure long-term sustainable growth.

“Our approach is fast yet sustainable. We will ensure that economic growth benefits all sectors,” he concluded.
 

