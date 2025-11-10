Ekniti upbeat GDP in fourth quarter to grow by 1.1% with one-month stimulus measures

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said the government has spent just one month implementing a series of economic stimulus measures, and the results are already visible — with GDP expected to grow by 1.1% in the final quarter.
Speaking at the iBusiness Forum: Thailand Future Signal 2026, Ekniti expressed confidence that Thailand’s economy is reviving faster than anticipated.
“At first, the Thai economy was fragile, like a faint pulse. Growth for the fourth quarter was initially projected at just 0.3%. But after the government implemented various stimulus measures, the figure has been revised to 1.1%. This is a positive signal for Thailand,” Ekniti said.
He said the government has already injected more than 100 billion baht into the economy. For instance, it accelerated debt repayments to the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) so the bank could extend more loans to farmers.
The government also boosted spending through the state welfare programme, giving welfare cardholders additional allowances for November and December.
Tax incentives and “Let’s Go Halves Plus” scheme drive spending
Ekniti noted that tax incentives have been introduced to encourage domestic travel, allowing taxpayers to deduct travel expenses from their taxable income. The “Let’s Go Halves Plus” programme has also played a key role in stimulating nationwide consumer spending.
He added that state agencies have been urged to accelerate budget disbursement to inject liquidity into the system.
Ekniti stressed that all these stimulus measures have been implemented without increasing public debt, ensuring that fiscal discipline remains intact.
The government is also working to remove legal and regulatory obstacles that prevent agencies from spending a 470-billion-baht investment budget under the Fast Pass programme, he said.
Beyond GDP growth, Ekniti pointed to renewed confidence among foreign investors. He revealed that applications for Board of Investment (BOI) privileges have surged by 90% over the past year, while approved projects rose by 30%.
New projects include modern agro-industrial developments, data centres, electric vehicle manufacturing, and advanced electronics and semiconductor facilities.
Ekniti said that despite constraints in tenure and budget, the government aims to ensure long-term sustainable growth.
“Our approach is fast yet sustainable. We will ensure that economic growth benefits all sectors,” he concluded.