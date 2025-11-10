Ekniti upbeat GDP in fourth quarter to grow by 1.1% with one-month stimulus measures

Finance minister confident stimulus is reviving economy

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said the government has spent just one month implementing a series of economic stimulus measures, and the results are already visible — with GDP expected to grow by 1.1% in the final quarter.

Speaking at the iBusiness Forum: Thailand Future Signal 2026, Ekniti expressed confidence that Thailand’s economy is reviving faster than anticipated.

“At first, the Thai economy was fragile, like a faint pulse. Growth for the fourth quarter was initially projected at just 0.3%. But after the government implemented various stimulus measures, the figure has been revised to 1.1%. This is a positive signal for Thailand,” Ekniti said.