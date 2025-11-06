Ekniti moves to close ‘grey money’ loopholes

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas announced that Thailand is facing heightened financial risks due to loopholes that criminal networks have exploited, taking advantage of the country’s strong and stable financial system and resilient currency.

He explained that Thailand’s geographical proximity to neighbouring countries with less developed financial systems has made cross-border financial leakage a growing concern. Modern financial innovations, such as cryptocurrencies, have also complicated the task of tracking money flows.

Following a meeting of the Financial Linkage Committee, which he chaired, Ekniti revealed that a Data Bureau will be established by November 2025 to centralise data from all relevant agencies. The bureau will support financial investigations, assist in short-term suppression operations, and align Thailand’s regulatory framework with international standards.