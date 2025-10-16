5 years, 10 months’ jail for S’porean man involved in $32m luxury goods scam with Thai wife

On Oct 14, Pi Jiapeng, 30, pleaded guilty to three charges, including money laundering and fraudulent trading.

Pi’s sentencing comes more than three years after his arrest in August 2022. He fled Singapore with his wife, Thai national Pansuk Siriwipa, during police investigations.

Pansuk was sentenced to 14 years’ jail in October 2024 for being the mastermind behind the scheme.

Pi and Pansuk made headlines in 2022 as the couple involved in a $32 million ( US$24.64 million) luxury goods scam.

Between May and August that year, 187 police reports were filed as orders to the couple for luxury goods were not fulfilled, even though full payments had been made.

Deputy Public Prosecutor David Koh said that in May 2021, Pi and Pansuk started Tradenation, a business selling luxury watches in Singapore.

The couple in January 2022 set up another firm, Tradeluxury, which sold luxury bags.

Pi was listed as a director in both companies, which sold their goods on a pre-order basis.

These goods would generally be fixed at prices 10 % to 20 % lower than those from other local resellers, with customers making full payments in advance.

The prosecutor said the goods would be sourced from overseas suppliers, like as Thailand, allowing Pi and Pansuk to sell the products at lower prices while maintaining a profit.