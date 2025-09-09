Caretaker Cabinet extends 7% VAT for another year

The caretaker Cabinet decided on Tuesday to extend the 7% value-added tax (VAT) rate for another year, said caretaker Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat.

Julapun explained that the caretaker government feared that if the decision were deferred to the newly appointed Cabinet under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, it would be too late, and consumers would be forced to pay the 10% VAT starting October 1.

The extension will take effect from October 1 this year and last until September 30, 2026.