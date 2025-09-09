Caretaker Cabinet extends 7% VAT for another year

The caretaker Cabinet decided on Tuesday to extend the 7% value-added tax (VAT) rate for another year, said caretaker Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat.
Julapun explained that the caretaker government feared that if the decision were deferred to the newly appointed Cabinet under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, it would be too late, and consumers would be forced to pay the 10% VAT starting October 1.
The extension will take effect from October 1 this year and last until September 30, 2026.
The caretaker Cabinet opted to extend the 7% VAT to mitigate the impact on the public during the ongoing economic crisis, Julapun said.
He declined to comment on the appreciation of the baht, stating that reporters should wait for the new government to address the issue.
Julapun also mentioned that the caretaker Cabinet had acknowledged a report by the State Audit Commission on the 10,000-baht handout project, which indicated that the initiative boosted the economy and was carried out within the framework of financial and budgetary discipline.