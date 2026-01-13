Anutin urges tighter security ahead of February 8 election after blasts

Prime Minister Anutin said security agencies and the military must carry out their duties “to the fullest” as authorities tighten intelligence work in Thailand’s three southern border provinces ahead of the February 8 general election, following the bomb attacks on 11 petrol stations on January 10.
It would be difficult to deny that intelligence had failed, adding that improvements were needed because the attacks had already happened, Anutin said on Tuesday (January 13).
He said he had instructed relevant agencies, including the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre (SBPAC), to work with provincial authorities to provide full assistance to those affected, including the injured and people whose property was damaged.
“The area has already submitted its report, and I will read it in the morning to see what measures and regulations are in place for assistance. In incidents like this, funding is usually drawn from the central budget. But I believe the central budget to be used for urgent emergencies to help the public is a normal matter and not connected to anything. The Election Commission will also consider it.”
Anutin said the latest attacks indicated there had been no advance intelligence warning, adding that “if there had been a warning, it wouldn’t have happened”.
He also addressed Thailand’s relationship with Cambodia, saying Thailand has documentation confirming the mutual intentions of both sides.
The Prime Minister added that the country should listen to national leaders, and cautioned against placing weight on remarks made at every level.