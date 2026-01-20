Thailand’s Japanese restaurant market hits maturity as numbers dip

For almost 20 years, Japanese restaurants have been among the fastest-growing and most stable businesses in Thailand.

What began as small eateries serving Japanese residents in Sukhumvit has expanded into sushi, ramen, yakiniku, and Japanese cafés on almost every street corner.

But in 2025, that buzz began to shift in a noticeable way.

On January 20, 2026, a survey by the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) Bangkok found that Thailand had 5,781 Japanese restaurants in 2025, down 2.2%, around 135 outlets, from the previous year.

It marked the first official decline since the survey began in 2007.

The drop may look modest, but for an industry that had expanded steadily for years, it signals the market is truly entering a “mature” phase.

Japanese restaurant numbers fall across all areas.

The decline has been seen everywhere, in Bangkok, the metropolitan area, and upcountry provinces.

Bangkok fell by more than 2%, the metropolitan area dropped even more, and closures have become more visible in provincial markets as well.

Even so, Bangkok remains the country’s densest hub for Japanese restaurants, with more than 2,600 outlets, followed by Chonburi and Nonthaburi.

Since 2020, Japanese restaurants have expanded to every province nationwide, meaning there is little new territory left for growth.

A closer look by segment shows the shift more clearly.

General Japanese restaurants remain the largest group, followed by sushi outlets and ramen shops.