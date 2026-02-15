Thailand’s CPI rank slips to 116th, reforms put on fast track

The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) and the “JSCCIB and Friends Mai Thon (Won’t Tolerate)” network stated on February 11, 2026, stressing the severity of the problem, which has undermined investor confidence and Thailand’s competitiveness.

They urged the government and the public sector to intensify anti-corruption efforts, accelerate cross-agency data linking to combat corruption, and called on political actors to take real action, not just campaign promises.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is preparing to form a new government, reaffirmed one approach to addressing the issue by fast-tracking legal improvements.

He assigned Deputy Prime Minister Borwornsak Uwanno and Bhumivisan Kasemsook, Secretary-General of the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), to prepare legal amendments on February 12, 2026.

Earlier, Borwornsak said the plan would involve amending or repealing laws and regulations across the board, including Acts, Royal Decrees, ministerial regulations, rules, notifications and workflow processes that burden the public, drive up costs, and prolong timelines.

This work will cover all ministries, but the ministries expected to see the largest volume of legal amendments are the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Public Health, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives.

The move is also intended to help pave the way for Thailand’s accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).