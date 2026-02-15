Thailand’s CPI rank slips to 116th, reforms put on fast track

After Transparency International released the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2025 on February 10, 2026, it has prompted greater urgency across both the public and private sectors to tackle structural problems.
Thailand scored only 33 points and ranked 116th globally.
Thailand’s reported transparency situation is worrying and has affected economic confidence.
Compared with other ASEAN countries, Thailand ranked 7th, behind Vietnam, Indonesia and Lao PDR.
The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) and the “JSCCIB and Friends Mai Thon (Won’t Tolerate)” network stated on February 11, 2026, stressing the severity of the problem, which has undermined investor confidence and Thailand’s competitiveness.
They urged the government and the public sector to intensify anti-corruption efforts, accelerate cross-agency data linking to combat corruption, and called on political actors to take real action, not just campaign promises.
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is preparing to form a new government, reaffirmed one approach to addressing the issue by fast-tracking legal improvements.
He assigned Deputy Prime Minister Borwornsak Uwanno and Bhumivisan Kasemsook, Secretary-General of the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), to prepare legal amendments on February 12, 2026.
Earlier, Borwornsak said the plan would involve amending or repealing laws and regulations across the board, including Acts, Royal Decrees, ministerial regulations, rules, notifications and workflow processes that burden the public, drive up costs, and prolong timelines.
This work will cover all ministries, but the ministries expected to see the largest volume of legal amendments are the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Public Health, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives.
The move is also intended to help pave the way for Thailand’s accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
Aiming to improve rankings in three indicators
News reports said Borwornsak previously set three improvement targets:
The measures are expected to cover laws, regulations, ministerial regulations, Royal Decrees, emergency decrees, and/or new legislation, to maximise the effectiveness of Thailand’s fight against corruption.
Reforming the approvals and licensing system is also seen as a key priority to build confidence among investors, business leaders and entrepreneurs, and to strengthen the country’s image.
In addition, the government has instructed relevant agencies to consult one another and identify ways to maximise transparency, including:
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Thailand’s CPI score of 33, placing it 116th, down one point from the previous year, was relatively low and could be interpreted as indicating high corruption and low transparency.
He said the government had not ignored the issue and had invited the PACC Secretary-General to discuss it.
“This is considered low. Simply put, it’s a fail. So we must move quickly by all means. We must reform how we fight corruption as much as we possibly can,” he said.
Anutin said Thailand is accelerating efforts to join the OECD to raise transparency standards in transactions, which would also help boost Thailand’s credibility.