Gulf moisture on south-easterly winds to bring storms in Bangkok

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2026

Thai Meteorological Department forecasts isolated thunderstorms in Bangkok and its vicinity, with cool mornings and fog lingering in upper Thailand.

  • Isolated thunderstorms are forecast for Bangkok and its vicinity due to south-easterly winds.
  • These winds are carrying moisture from the Gulf of Thailand into the Central and Eastern regions.
  • The weather pattern is caused by a weakening high-pressure area over upper Thailand and the South China Sea.
  • The specific forecast for Bangkok on Sunday includes isolated rain, light fog, and temperatures between 25-36°C.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s forecast for Sunday (February 15) says south-easterly winds are bringing moisture from the Gulf of Thailand to cover the Eastern and Central regions, including Bangkok and its vicinity, causing isolated thunderstorms.

24-hour forecast

The North and North-east will remain cool with morning fog.

The East and Central regions, including Bangkok and its vicinity, will see isolated thunderstorms. This is because a weakening high-pressure area or cool air mass is covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea, generating south-easterly winds that bring moisture from the Gulf of Thailand to cover the East and Central regions, including Bangkok and its vicinity.

People in upper Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions, and to take extra caution when travelling through foggy areas.

In the South, there will be isolated thunderstorms as the north-east monsoon covers the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea.

In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves will be 1–2 metres, and in thunderstorm areas, waves may exceed 2 metres.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am Sunday (February 15) to 6am Monday (February 16)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Light morning fog, with isolated rain.
  • Minimum temperature: 25–27°C
  • Maximum temperature: 34–36°C
  • South-easterly winds: 10–20 km/h

Northern region

  • Cool with morning fog.
  • Minimum temperature: 14–22°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33–38°C
  • On mountain tops: cold to very cold; minimum temperature 7–15°C
  • South-easterly winds: 10–15 km/h

North-eastern region

  • Cool with light morning fog.
  • Minimum temperature: 17–22°C
  • Maximum temperature: 35–37°C
  • On mountain tops: cool to cold; minimum temperature 13–18°C
  • Easterly winds: 10–15 km/h

Central region

  1. Light morning fog, with isolated rain—mainly in the lower part of the region.
  2. Minimum temperature: 23–25°C
  3. Maximum temperature: 35–38°C
  4. South-easterly winds: 10–15 km/h

Eastern region

  • Light morning fog, with thunderstorms in 20% of the area—mainly in Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature: 23–26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31–36°C
  • South-easterly winds: 10–30 km/h
  • Sea waves below 1 metre; offshore and in thunderstorm areas, waves around 1 metre

Southern region (East Coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area—mainly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat.
  • Minimum temperature: 22–26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31–35°C
  • From Surat Thani northwards: south-easterly winds 15–30 km/h; waves around 1 metre, and over 1 metre in thunderstorm areas
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: easterly winds 15–35 km/h; waves 1–2 metres, and over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas

Southern region (West Coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area—mainly in Krabi, Trang, and Satun.
  • Minimum temperature: 23–26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33–36°C
  • Easterly winds: 15–30 km/h
  • Waves around 1 metre; offshore and in thunderstorm areas, waves over 1 metre
