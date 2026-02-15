Gulf moisture on south-easterly winds to bring storms in Bangkok

24-hour forecast

The North and North-east will remain cool with morning fog.

The East and Central regions, including Bangkok and its vicinity, will see isolated thunderstorms. This is because a weakening high-pressure area or cool air mass is covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea, generating south-easterly winds that bring moisture from the Gulf of Thailand to cover the East and Central regions, including Bangkok and its vicinity.

People in upper Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions, and to take extra caution when travelling through foggy areas.

In the South, there will be isolated thunderstorms as the north-east monsoon covers the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea.

In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves will be 1–2 metres, and in thunderstorm areas, waves may exceed 2 metres.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.