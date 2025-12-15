Thailand sets three ceasefire conditions — Cambodia must declare first

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, December 15 set out three conditions for any ceasefire along the Thai–Cambodian border, insisting Cambodia must announce a ceasefire first.

Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and ministry spokesperson, said Thailand’s conditions are:

Cambodia must declare a ceasefire first.

The ceasefire must happen in practice and be sustained.

Cambodia must cooperate seriously and sincerely on landmine clearance.

He said Thailand’s stance reflects past experience in which Cambodia’s actions did not match its statements. He pointed to Sunday, December 14, when Cambodia signalled it wanted a ceasefire but intensified military operations, including BM-21 rocket fire that Thailand says was indiscriminate and resulted in one Thai civilian being killed and many others injured.

The spokesperson said Thailand strongly condemns what it described as Cambodia’s brutal and inhumane actions, and called on Cambodia to immediately stop using force against civilians, respect international legal obligations, and take responsibility for losses suffered by innocent people.