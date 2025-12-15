Thailand sets three ceasefire conditions — Cambodia must declare first

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, December 15 set out three conditions for any ceasefire along the Thai–Cambodian border, insisting Cambodia must announce a ceasefire first.
Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and ministry spokesperson, said Thailand’s conditions are:
He said Thailand’s stance reflects past experience in which Cambodia’s actions did not match its statements. He pointed to Sunday, December 14, when Cambodia signalled it wanted a ceasefire but intensified military operations, including BM-21 rocket fire that Thailand says was indiscriminate and resulted in one Thai civilian being killed and many others injured.
The spokesperson said Thailand strongly condemns what it described as Cambodia’s brutal and inhumane actions, and called on Cambodia to immediately stop using force against civilians, respect international legal obligations, and take responsibility for losses suffered by innocent people.
He added that the foreign minister has written to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), raising concerns over alleged violations and stating that Cambodia attacked first, leading to Thai military and civilian casualties.
The letter said more than 600 schools and medical facilities have been temporarily closed for safety reasons, and urged the OHCHR to press Cambodia to clarify facts, take responsibility, and halt provocations and alleged breaches of international humanitarian and human rights law.
On claims that Thailand’s military operations have damaged archaeological sites, Nikordej said Thailand has clear evidence that Cambodian forces have used Prasat sites along the border as military bases, including for weapons storage and ambush positions.
He also said Cambodia’s suspension of land-border crossings could amount to a breach of international law, stressing civilians must not be treated as parties to the conflict.
Thailand, he added, is ready to assist Thais in Cambodia with documentation via registration at the Thai embassy in Phnom Penh and the consulate-general in Siem Reap for identity verification or to request return to Thailand.
Asked about a Wall Street Journal report citing US President Donald Trump and possible tariff measures targeting Thailand and Cambodia, Nikordej said Thailand has not received any further information from the United States beyond the leaders’ phone call on Friday, December 12 (Thailand time), during which both sides agreed to resume trade talks.
On an ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting, he said Thailand had been ready for the original date of Tuesday, December 16 and wanted an in-person meeting rather than an online format, to ensure facts were communicated to ASEAN members. However, with most ministers unavailable, the meeting was postponed to Monday, December 22.
“Thailand is transparent; we have nothing to hide,” he said, adding that Thailand wants ASEAN members to understand what is happening along the border.