US trade envoy halts tariff negotiations with Thailand, Foreign Ministry confirms

Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, announced on Saturday that the US Deputy Trade Representative had informed Thailand the previous night that Washington would temporarily suspend negotiations on the bilateral reciprocal tariff agreement between the two countries.
According to the message conveyed to Thailand, the US will resume talks only when Thailand commits to rejoining the Thai-Cambodian Joint Declaration (the Thailand-Cambodia Peace Declaration). The US expressed hope that a resolution to the border issue could be reached quickly.
Nikorndej said, “Thailand is disappointed by the stance taken by the US trade representative. Thailand has consistently stressed that security issues—especially those strictly bilateral between Thailand and Cambodia—must be kept separate from trade matters, which are mutual bilateral interests between Thailand and the United States.”
He added that President Donald Trump had assured Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, during their phone call the previous night, that the US does not intend to interfere in how the two neighbouring countries resolve their border issues within existing bilateral mechanisms.
Nikorndej emphasised that, for Thailand, issues relating to international trade and third-country tariff measures fall within the country’s economic policy framework, which is handled carefully within established trade cooperation mechanisms, always prioritising the interests of Thailand and its negotiating partners.
He said the Thai government remains committed to expanding economic opportunities through trade negotiations, free trade agreements (FTAs), new market openings, and participation in international economic frameworks to ensure Thailand’s continued competitiveness.
Thailand, he noted, continues to value the constructive role played by the US in encouraging Thailand and Cambodia to reduce tensions and work towards sustainable peace, as reflected in Anutin’s discussion with President Trump. Thailand will act based on its national interest, with peace as the ultimate goal.
When asked how Thailand would respond to the US tariff stance, Nikorndej said Prime Minister Anutin had clarified to President Trump that Thailand is committed to separating the border issue from trade negotiations with the US, and has asked Washington to do the same. Thailand remains determined to continue pursuing an FTA with the US, while also engaging Cambodia through established bilateral mechanisms.