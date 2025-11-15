US trade envoy halts tariff negotiations with Thailand, Foreign Ministry confirms

Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, announced on Saturday that the US Deputy Trade Representative had informed Thailand the previous night that Washington would temporarily suspend negotiations on the bilateral reciprocal tariff agreement between the two countries.

According to the message conveyed to Thailand, the US will resume talks only when Thailand commits to rejoining the Thai-Cambodian Joint Declaration (the Thailand-Cambodia Peace Declaration). The US expressed hope that a resolution to the border issue could be reached quickly.

Nikorndej said, “Thailand is disappointed by the stance taken by the US trade representative. Thailand has consistently stressed that security issues—especially those strictly bilateral between Thailand and Cambodia—must be kept separate from trade matters, which are mutual bilateral interests between Thailand and the United States.”

He added that President Donald Trump had assured Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, during their phone call the previous night, that the US does not intend to interfere in how the two neighbouring countries resolve their border issues within existing bilateral mechanisms.