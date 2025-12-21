ISOC urges public to stay alert for drones, suspected espionage

The Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) on Sunday urged the public to stay alert for possible espionage activity and drone attacks from Cambodia targeting communities and tourist destinations.

General Chaiyapruek Duangpraphat, the Army chief of staff and ISOC secretary-general, said he had instructed all agencies under ISOC to step up security in areas behind the frontline, including communities, tourist destinations and other crowded locations.

Chaiyapruek said he had directed ISOC deputy chiefs in each province to coordinate with relevant government agencies and the civil sector to watch for potential threats that could harm the public and affect national security.