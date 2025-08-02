Thailand Unveils Four-Point Strategy to Boost Cattle Industry Competitiveness Amid Rising Global Demand

Thailand has announced a comprehensive four-pronged policy framework aimed at strengthening its cattle industry's competitiveness as global beef consumption continues its upward trajectory, reaching 59.55 million tonnes in 2024.

The Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) under the Ministry of Commerce released findings from its study titled "Thai Cattle Moving Forward to Global Markets: The Path to Sustainability for Thai Beef and Dairy Cattle," highlighting both opportunities and challenges facing the domestic livestock sector.

Natiya Suchinda, Deputy Director of the TPSO, revealed that global livestock trade has shown consistent growth over the past decade, driven by technological advances and evolving consumer behaviour patterns.

World beef consumption increased from 56.05 million tonnes in 2020 to 59.55 million tonnes in 2024, according to USDA data, presenting significant opportunities for Thailand's cattle industry. However, the sector faces substantial challenges that require comprehensive policy intervention.

The beef cattle industry struggles with pricing issues, inadequate farm management knowledge, tropical disease outbreaks, high production costs, competition from imported beef, and the need to transition to full industrial-scale production systems.

Similarly, the dairy industry confronts high production costs and the challenge of enabling small-scale farms to remain competitive in the long term, necessitating enhanced capabilities and stability measures to cope with global market changes.