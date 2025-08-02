Philippines Opens Door for Major Sugar Imports, Boosting Thai Export Hopes

The Philippines' Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) has given the green light for the import of 424,000 tonnes of refined sugar in 2025.

This move, reported by the Philstar and relayed by Thailand's Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), is designed to ensure adequate national supply and curb surging retail prices, presenting a promising prospect for sugar exporters, particularly from Thailand.

The SRA's decision to launch this import programme followed a comprehensive review of historical supply and withdrawal data, alongside consultations with key stakeholders across the sugarcane industry.

While current sugar volumes and prices in the Philippine market remain stable, the SRA board highlighted that the impending end of the sugarcane harvest season and limited existing stocks necessitate government intervention. This, they argue, is crucial to maintain stability in both supply and pricing.

Sugar Order No. 8, the directive outlining the imports, explicitly states that its purpose is to guarantee sufficient sugar for domestic consumption and to bolster reserves.

Imports under this order are slated to commence incrementally from 15 July 2025 and must conclude by 30 November 2025. The incoming sugar will be classified as "C" sugar, denoting it as reserved stock, which cannot be immediately released for local sale until reclassified by the SRA.